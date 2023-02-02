Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ IUPUI
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 15-7; IUPUI 3-20
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2021. IUPUI and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 11 a.m. ET Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a victory, while IUPUI will be looking to get back in the win column.
IUPUI was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 78-72 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Meanwhile, the Northern Kentucky Norse typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wisconsin-Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.
The Jaguars are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
IUPUI is now 3-20 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 15-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: IUPUI has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 20th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 11-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin-Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 14 games against IUPUI.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74 vs. IUPUI 61
- Feb 24, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. IUPUI 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 89 vs. IUPUI 54
- Feb 25, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84 vs. IUPUI 72
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. IUPUI 76
- Jan 29, 2021 - IUPUI 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Jan 09, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71 vs. IUPUI 63
- Jan 08, 2021 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. IUPUI 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 80 vs. IUPUI 79
- Jan 03, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 78 vs. IUPUI 74
- Feb 22, 2019 - IUPUI 67 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Jan 19, 2019 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64 vs. IUPUI 57
- Feb 16, 2018 - IUPUI 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 10, 2018 - IUPUI 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71