Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Creighton 4-0, Loyola Chi. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Creighton has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 4:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center. If the odds can be believed, Creighton is looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Creighton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 29 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Tigers at home to the tune of 82-50. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, as Creighton did.

Creighton's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Baylor Scheierman, who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Alexander, who scored 20 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Ramblers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 victory over the Privateers on Saturday.

Des Watson and Dame Adelekun were among the main playmakers for Loyola Chi. as the former scored 19 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bluejays' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.0 points per game. As for the Ramblers, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

As mentioned, Creighton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Creighton is a big 19-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. and Creighton both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

Mar 19, 2019 - Creighton 70 vs. Loyola Chi. 61

Dec 05, 2015 - Loyola Chi. 68 vs. Creighton 65

Injury Report for Loyola Chi.

Philip Alston: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Creighton