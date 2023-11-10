Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Radford 0-1, Marshall 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia

Greenbrier Colonial Hall -- White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Greenbrier Colonial Hall. Radford might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Monday.

Radford had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 86-70 bruising from the Tar Heels. Radford found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DaQuan Smith, who earned 18 points.

Radford struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Northern Carolina posted 18.

Meanwhile, Marshall took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They strolled past the Royals with points to spare, taking the game 89-73.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Tar Heels' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Highlanders' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.