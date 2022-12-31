Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Mercer

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-6; Mercer 7-7

What to Know

The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mercer and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hawkins Arena. The Bears lost both of their matches to Chattanooga last season on scores of 68-77 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Mercer came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 78-69.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga came up short against the The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 76-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mercer is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 14 games against Mercer.