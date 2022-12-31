Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Mercer
Current Records: Chattanooga 8-6; Mercer 7-7
What to Know
The Mercer Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Mercer and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Hawkins Arena. The Bears lost both of their matches to Chattanooga last season on scores of 68-77 and 72-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Mercer came up short against the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 78-69.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga came up short against the The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 76-68.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Mercer is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Chattanooga have won eight out of their last 14 games against Mercer.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Mercer 72
- Feb 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 24, 2021 - Mercer 81 vs. Chattanooga 77
- Jan 13, 2021 - Chattanooga 83 vs. Mercer 80
- Feb 22, 2020 - Mercer 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Mercer 61
- Feb 23, 2019 - Mercer 74 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Jan 17, 2019 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Mercer 70
- Feb 10, 2018 - Mercer 84 vs. Chattanooga 75
- Jan 15, 2018 - Mercer 75 vs. Chattanooga 71
- Feb 25, 2017 - Mercer 64 vs. Chattanooga 54
- Jan 14, 2017 - Chattanooga 70 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 08, 2016 - Chattanooga 72 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Mercer 62