Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tenn.
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 24-2; Middle Tenn. 15-11
What to Know
The #25 Florida Atlantic Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida Atlantic and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Owls should still be riding high after a win, while Middle Tenn. will be looking to right the ship.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida Atlantic beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 90-85 this past Saturday. Florida Atlantic's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Alijah Martin, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points, and guard Johnell Davis, who had 19 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 92-69 punch to the gut against the UAB Blazers this past Saturday.
Florida Atlantic's victory brought them up to 24-2 while the Blue Raiders' defeat pulled them down to 15-11. The Owls are 21-2 after wins this season, and Middle Tenn. is 7-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 12 games against Florida Atlantic.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Florida Atlantic 85 vs. Middle Tenn. 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 87 vs. Florida Atlantic 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Mar 05, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 63 vs. Middle Tenn. 54
- Mar 04, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 80 vs. Middle Tenn. 50
- Jan 16, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 97 vs. Middle Tenn. 94
- Jan 05, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 63 vs. Middle Tenn. 56
- Jan 06, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 61 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Mar 04, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 93 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Jan 21, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Mar 03, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Feb 04, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 85 vs. Florida Atlantic 73