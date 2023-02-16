Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 24-2; Middle Tenn. 15-11

What to Know

The #25 Florida Atlantic Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida Atlantic and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Murphy Athletic Center. The Owls should still be riding high after a win, while Middle Tenn. will be looking to right the ship.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Florida Atlantic beat the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 90-85 this past Saturday. Florida Atlantic's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Alijah Martin, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points, and guard Johnell Davis, who had 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 92-69 punch to the gut against the UAB Blazers this past Saturday.

Florida Atlantic's victory brought them up to 24-2 while the Blue Raiders' defeat pulled them down to 15-11. The Owls are 21-2 after wins this season, and Middle Tenn. is 7-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 12 games against Florida Atlantic.