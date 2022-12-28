Who's Playing
No. 8 Alabama @ No. 21 Mississippi State
Current Records: Alabama 10-2; Mississippi State 12-0
What to Know
The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide and the #21 Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 78-76 at home and the Crimson Tide taking the second 80-75.
Bama took their contest against the Jackson State Tigers last week by a conclusive 84-64 score. Bama got double-digit scores from five players: forward Noah Gurley (16), guard Mark Sears (15), forward Nick Pringle (14), center Charles Bediako (10), and forward Brandon Miller (10).
Meanwhile, it looks like MSU must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 58-52 to the Drake Bulldogs.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Bama is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Crimson Tide are now 10-2 while MSU sits at 12-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.7 on average. But MSU comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Alabama have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Mississippi State.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Alabama 80 vs. Mississippi State 75
- Jan 15, 2022 - Mississippi State 78 vs. Alabama 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Alabama 85 vs. Mississippi State 48
- Feb 27, 2021 - Alabama 64 vs. Mississippi State 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Alabama 81 vs. Mississippi State 73
- Feb 25, 2020 - Mississippi State 80 vs. Alabama 73
- Jan 08, 2020 - Alabama 90 vs. Mississippi State 69
- Feb 12, 2019 - Mississippi State 81 vs. Alabama 62
- Jan 29, 2019 - Alabama 83 vs. Mississippi State 79
- Feb 06, 2018 - Mississippi State 67 vs. Alabama 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Alabama 68 vs. Mississippi State 62
- Mar 09, 2017 - Alabama 75 vs. Mississippi State 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Alabama 71 vs. Mississippi State 62
- Jan 03, 2017 - Alabama 68 vs. Mississippi State 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Mississippi State 67 vs. Alabama 61
- Feb 02, 2016 - Alabama 82 vs. Mississippi State 80