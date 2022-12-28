Who's Playing

No. 8 Alabama @ No. 21 Mississippi State

Current Records: Alabama 10-2; Mississippi State 12-0

What to Know

The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide and the #21 Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC clash at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 78-76 at home and the Crimson Tide taking the second 80-75.

Bama took their contest against the Jackson State Tigers last week by a conclusive 84-64 score. Bama got double-digit scores from five players: forward Noah Gurley (16), guard Mark Sears (15), forward Nick Pringle (14), center Charles Bediako (10), and forward Brandon Miller (10).

Meanwhile, it looks like MSU must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last Tuesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 58-52 to the Drake Bulldogs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bama is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Crimson Tide are now 10-2 while MSU sits at 12-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.7 on average. But MSU comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.6. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Alabama have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Mississippi State.