Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Missouri

Current Records: South Carolina 8-15; Missouri 17-6

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. USC and the Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Gamecocks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 65-63 to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Forward Josh Gray (20 points) and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (20 points) were the top scorers for USC. Meechie Johnson Jr.'s performance made up for a slower matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Tigers and MSU this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Mizzou falling 63-52 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Mizzou back was the mediocre play of guard Kobe Brown, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

The Gamecocks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 11-12 all in all.

The losses put USC at 8-15 and Mizzou at 17-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: USC has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Tigers' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 81.9 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Missouri and South Carolina both have five wins in their last ten games.