St. Thomas Tommies @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: St. Thomas 14-8, Neb.-Omaha 11-12

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

St. Thomas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The St. Thomas Tommies and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baxter Arena. St. Thomas' defense has only allowed 63.7 points per game this season, so Neb.-Omaha's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The point spread may have favored St. Thomas on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-64 to the Fighting Hawks.

St. Thomas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Pioneers as the Mavericks made off with a 91-72 win. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.2% better than the opposition, as Neb.-Omaha's was.

The Tommies' loss dropped their record down to 14-8. As for the Mavericks, their victory bumped their record up to 11-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Thomas haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas was able to grind out a solid victory over Neb.-Omaha in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 89-83. Will St. Thomas repeat their success, or does Neb.-Omaha have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Thomas has won all of the games they've played against Neb.-Omaha in the last 3 years.