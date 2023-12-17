Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Stetson 6-4, Neb.-Omaha 5-6

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. ET

Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

What to Know

After two games on the road, Neb.-Omaha is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Stetson Hatters at 2:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baxter Arena.

After a 87-73 finish the last time they played, Neb.-Omaha and TX A&M-CC decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Mavericks took a 62-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Islanders. Neb.-Omaha found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 7 on offense.

Meanwhile, Stetson scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They blew past the Suns, posting a 123-43 victory at home. With that win, Stetson brought their scoring average up to 78.6 points per game.

The Mavericks' defeat was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.3 points per game. As for the Hatters, their win bumped their record up to 6-4.