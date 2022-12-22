Who's Playing

San Diego @ Northridge

Current Records: San Diego 7-6; Northridge 2-8

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros' road trip will continue as they head to Premier America Credit Union Arena at 4 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Northridge Matadors. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 108 points combined.

San Diego was expected to lose against the California Riverside Highlanders on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Toreros came out on top against California Riverside by a score of 92-84. San Diego's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Marcellus Earlington, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara, who had 29 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northridge as they fell 76-73 to the Idaho Vandals on Monday.

San Diego is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Toreros are now 7-6 while the Matadors sit at 2-8. San Diego is 2-4 after wins this year, and Northridge is 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Odds

The Toreros are a 4-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Toreros, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

San Diego have won two out of their last three games against Northridge.