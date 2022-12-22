Who's Playing
San Diego @ Northridge
Current Records: San Diego 7-6; Northridge 2-8
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros' road trip will continue as they head to Premier America Credit Union Arena at 4 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the Northridge Matadors. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 108 points combined.
San Diego was expected to lose against the California Riverside Highlanders on Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Toreros came out on top against California Riverside by a score of 92-84. San Diego's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Marcellus Earlington, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara, who had 29 points.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Northridge as they fell 76-73 to the Idaho Vandals on Monday.
San Diego is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The Toreros are now 7-6 while the Matadors sit at 2-8. San Diego is 2-4 after wins this year, and Northridge is 1-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Toreros are a 4-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Toreros, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -114
Series History
San Diego have won two out of their last three games against Northridge.
- Nov 28, 2021 - Northridge 56 vs. San Diego 52
- Dec 09, 2018 - San Diego 82 vs. Northridge 68
- Dec 23, 2015 - San Diego 81 vs. Northridge 63