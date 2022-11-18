Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Oklahoma

Current Records: South Alabama 1-2; Oklahoma 2-1

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners on the road at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma should still be riding high after a big win, while the Jaguars will be looking to get back in the win column.

South Alabama came up short against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, falling 65-55. Guard Tyrell Jones wasn't much of a difference maker for South Alabama; Jones played for 29 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, everything went Oklahoma's way against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Tuesday as they made off with a 74-53 victory. The top scorers for Oklahoma were guard Grant Sherfield (15 points) and guard Joe Bamisile (15 points).

The Jaguars are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

South Alabama is now 1-2 while the Sooners sit at a mirror-image 2-1. Oklahoma is 1-0 after wins this year, and South Alabama is 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 11-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.