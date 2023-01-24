Who's Playing

Missouri @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Missouri 14-5; Ole Miss 9-10

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels lost both of their matches to the Missouri Tigers last season on scores of 68-74 and 60-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rebels and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The matchup between Ole Miss and the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Ole Miss falling 69-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Mizzou suffered a grim 85-64 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. Forward Sean East II had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Ole Miss is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the North Alabama Lions Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 66-65. In other words, don't count the Tigers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.50

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Ole Miss have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Missouri.