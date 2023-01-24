Who's Playing
Missouri @ Ole Miss
Current Records: Missouri 14-5; Ole Miss 9-10
What to Know
The Ole Miss Rebels lost both of their matches to the Missouri Tigers last season on scores of 68-74 and 60-72, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Rebels and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The matchup between Ole Miss and the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Ole Miss falling 69-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Mizzou suffered a grim 85-64 defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday. Forward Sean East II had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 27 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Ole Miss is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the North Alabama Lions Dec. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 66-65. In other words, don't count the Tigers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1.50
Odds
The Rebels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Ole Miss have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Missouri.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Missouri 72 vs. Ole Miss 60
- Feb 12, 2022 - Missouri 74 vs. Ole Miss 68
- Jan 18, 2022 - Missouri 78 vs. Ole Miss 53
- Feb 23, 2021 - Ole Miss 60 vs. Missouri 53
- Feb 10, 2021 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Missouri 59
- Mar 04, 2020 - Ole Miss 75 vs. Missouri 67
- Feb 18, 2020 - Missouri 71 vs. Ole Miss 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Ole Miss 73 vs. Missouri 68
- Feb 16, 2019 - Ole Miss 75 vs. Missouri 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - Ole Miss 90 vs. Missouri 87
- Feb 06, 2018 - Missouri 75 vs. Ole Miss 69
- Mar 09, 2017 - Ole Miss 86 vs. Missouri 74
- Feb 25, 2017 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Missouri 77
- Jan 21, 2017 - Ole Miss 75 vs. Missouri 71
- Feb 23, 2016 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Missouri 76
- Feb 03, 2016 - Ole Miss 76 vs. Missouri 73