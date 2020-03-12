Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon vs. Oregon State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Oregon
Regular Season Records: Oregon State 18-13; Oregon 24-7
Last Season Records: Oregon 23-12; Oregon State 18-13
What to Know
The #13 Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oregon skips in on four wins and the Beavers on three.
Oregon had enough points to win and then some against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, taking their contest 80-67. It was another big night for Oregon's guard Payton Pritchard, who had 29 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Oregon State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They escaped with a win against the Utah Utes by the margin of a single basket, 71-69. Oregon State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Kylor Kelley led the charge as he had 12 points.
Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon enters the game with 7.8 steals per game on average, good for 21st best in college basketball. But the Beavers rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
Oregon and Oregon State both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 27, 2020 - Oregon 69 vs. Oregon State 54
- Feb 08, 2020 - Oregon State 63 vs. Oregon 53
- Feb 16, 2019 - Oregon State 72 vs. Oregon 57
- Jan 05, 2019 - Oregon State 77 vs. Oregon 72
- Jan 27, 2018 - Oregon 66 vs. Oregon State 57
- Jan 05, 2018 - Oregon State 76 vs. Oregon 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Oregon 80 vs. Oregon State 59
- Jan 14, 2017 - Oregon 85 vs. Oregon State 43
- Feb 20, 2016 - Oregon 91 vs. Oregon State 81
- Jan 03, 2016 - Oregon State 70 vs. Oregon 57
