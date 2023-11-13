Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: LIU 0-1, Pepperdine 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse -- Malibu, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

LIU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will take on the Pepperdine Waves at 10:00 p.m. ET at Firestone Fieldhouse. LIU might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Sharks lost to the Falcons at home by a decisive 82-67 margin.

Meanwhile, the Waves made easy work of the Leopards on Sunday and carried off a 76-53 victory.

Michael Ajayi was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 4-for-4 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Moore was another key contributor, earning 15 points.

The Sharks now have a losing record at 0-1. As for the Waves, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

LIU is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a mediocre 6-19-1 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for LIU considering the team was a sub-par 1-25 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 28 games they played last year would have netted $341.76. Pepperdine has only played as the favorites once this season, and they left that game victorious.

Odds

Pepperdine is a big 16.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

