Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Portland State

Regular Season Records: Northern Colorado 11-19; Portland State 12-18

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings haven't won a game against the Northern Colorado Bears since Feb. 3 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Vikings and Northern Colorado are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 4 at Idaho Central Arena in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Northern Colorado should still be feeling good after a victory, while Portland State will be looking to right the ship.

Portland State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 76-74 to the Sacramento State Hornets.

Meanwhile, Northern Colorado had enough points to win and then some against the Idaho State Bengals on Monday, taking their contest 87-72.

Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 16 games against Portland State.