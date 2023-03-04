Who's Playing
Northern Colorado @ Portland State
Regular Season Records: Northern Colorado 11-19; Portland State 12-18
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings haven't won a game against the Northern Colorado Bears since Feb. 3 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Vikings and Northern Colorado are set to clash at 10 p.m. ET March 4 at Idaho Central Arena in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. Northern Colorado should still be feeling good after a victory, while Portland State will be looking to right the ship.
Portland State was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 76-74 to the Sacramento State Hornets.
Meanwhile, Northern Colorado had enough points to win and then some against the Idaho State Bengals on Monday, taking their contest 87-72.
Portland State is expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Vikings have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 16 games against Portland State.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Northern Colorado 88 vs. Portland State 79
- Jan 14, 2023 - Northern Colorado 69 vs. Portland State 67
- Mar 11, 2022 - Northern Colorado 86 vs. Portland State 79
- Feb 03, 2022 - Portland State 106 vs. Northern Colorado 99
- Jan 31, 2022 - Portland State 79 vs. Northern Colorado 76
- Feb 27, 2021 - Portland State 73 vs. Northern Colorado 65
- Feb 25, 2021 - Northern Colorado 66 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - Portland State 83 vs. Northern Colorado 71
- Dec 28, 2019 - Portland State 69 vs. Northern Colorado 65
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northern Colorado 80 vs. Portland State 62
- Dec 31, 2018 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Portland State 60
- Mar 01, 2018 - Northern Colorado 85 vs. Portland State 78
- Mar 02, 2017 - Northern Colorado 87 vs. Portland State 84
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northern Colorado 73 vs. Portland State 59
- Mar 08, 2016 - Portland State 74 vs. Northern Colorado 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Portland State 89 vs. Northern Colorado 86