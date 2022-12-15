Who's Playing

Elon @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Elon 2-8; Presbyterian 2-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Elon Phoenix will be on the road. They will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at noon ET on Thursday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Elon should still be riding high after a win, while Presbyterian will be looking to right the ship.

The Phoenix simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Johnson & Wales (NC) Wildcats at home 101-69.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian ended up a good deal behind the South Carolina Gamecocks when they played on Sunday, losing 68-57. Presbyterian's defeat came about despite a quality game from Winston Hill, who had 16 points and five assists.

Elon's victory brought them up to 2-8 while Presbyterian's loss pulled them down to 2-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Phoenix are stumbling into the matchup with the 50th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. The Blue Hose have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.