Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Providence Friars

Current Records: DePaul 3-21, Providence 16-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

DePaul is 1-9 against the Friars since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion. DePaul is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for DePaul and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 101-65 defeat at the hands of the Huskies on Wednesday. DePaul has not had much luck with the Huskies recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

DePaul's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jaden Henley, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, and Da'Sean Nelson who scored nine points along with five rebounds. Nelson didn't help DePaul's cause all that much against the Red Storm last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Friars came out on top against the Red Storm on Tuesday by a score of 75-72 (the very same score they lost by the week prior). Having forecasted a close victory for Providence, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Providence can attribute much of their success to Josh Oduro, who scored 28 points along with two steals. That makes it three consecutive games in which Oduro has scored at least a third of Providence's points. Devin Carter was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Blue Demons have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-21 record this season. As for the Friars, their victory bumped their record up to 16-9.

DePaul was dealt a punishing 100-62 defeat at the hands of the Friars when the teams last played back in January. Can DePaul avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Providence has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.