North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: North Carolina State 26-14, Purdue 33-4

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 6:09 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 6:09 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

It's all come down to this: the Purdue Boilermakers will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack to determine the NCAA National Champion at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Boilermakers come in on four and the Wolfpack on nine.

Purdue earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They came out on top against Tennessee by a score of 72-66.

It was another big night for Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 16 rebounds. The match was his 14th in a row with at least 22.4 points. Fletcher Loyer was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over Duke.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to D.J. Burns, who scored 29 points along with two blocks. Burns' performance made up for a slower game against Marquette on Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of DJ Horne, who scored 20 points.

Purdue is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 33-4 record this season. As for North Carolina State, their win bumped their record up to 26-14.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.2 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Purdue is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Purdue is a big 9.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 146 points.

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.