Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: San Francisco 15-9; Saint Mary's 19-4

What to Know

The #18 Saint Mary's Gaels are 12-2 against the San Francisco Dons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Saint Mary's and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. The Gaels are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Saint Mary's proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Mary's skirted by BYU 57-56 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Aidan Mahaney with 0:02 remaining. Five players on Saint Mary's scored in the double digits: guard Logan Johnson (14), guard Alex Ducas (12), center Mitchell Saxen (11), guard Augustas Marciulionis (10), and Mahaney (10).

Meanwhile, the Dons strolled past the San Diego Toreros with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 94-81. It was another big night for San Francisco's guard Khalil Shabazz, who had 26 points in addition to five boards.

Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Saint Mary's to 19-4 and San Francisco to 15-9. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 12 out of their last 14 games against San Francisco.