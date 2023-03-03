Who's Playing
Pacific @ San Francisco
Regular Season Records: Pacific 15-17; San Francisco 18-13
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers are 3-12 against the San Francisco Dons since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. Pacific and San Francisco are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 3 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while the Dons will be stumbling in from a loss.
Pacific earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They took down the Pepperdine Waves 84-71. Pacific got double-digit scores from four players: guard Keylan Boone (25), guard Moe Odum (22), guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (12), and guard Judson Martindale (10).
Meanwhile, San Francisco found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 87-61 punch to the gut against the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday. Guard Tyrell Roberts had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
San Francisco's defeat took them down to 18-13 while Pacific's victory pulled them up to 15-17. Keylan Boone will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 25 points along with five rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if San Francisco's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
Odds
The Dons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Francisco have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Pacific.
