Who's Playing

Rider @ Stetson

Current Records: Rider 1-1; Stetson 2-0

What to Know

The Rider Broncs will take on the Stetson Hatters at 5 a.m. ET on Friday at National Basketball Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Broncs simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the College of New Jersey Lions at home 87-50.

Meanwhile, Stetson escaped with a win on Monday against the South Florida Bulls by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

The wins brought Rider up to 1-1 and Stetson to 2-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rider ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11.9 on average. Less enviably, Stetson is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 a.m. ET

Friday at 5 a.m. ET Where: National Basketball Arena -- Dublin, Ireland

National Basketball Arena -- Dublin, Ireland TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.