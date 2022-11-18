Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Temple

Current Records: Rutgers 3-0; Temple 1-2

What to Know

The Temple Owls will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Owls nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for Temple as they fell 89-87 to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday. Guard Damian Dunn did his best for Temple, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 44% of their total).

Meanwhile, RU was able to grind out a solid win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday, winning 73-65. RU got double-digit scores from four players: center Clifford Omoruyi (22), guard Derek Simpson (16), guard Cam Spencer (15), and forward Aundre Hyatt (12). This also makes it three games in a row in which Cam Spencer has had at least three steals.

Temple is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Wagner Seahawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 76-73. In other words, don't count the Scarlet Knights out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Scarlet Knights as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.