Who's Playing

Delaware @ Towson

Current Records: Delaware 19-11; Towson 23-7

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are 9-2 against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Towson and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET at SECU Arena. The Tigers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Towson was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the James Madison Dukes 95-59 on the road. Guard Nicolas Timberlake was the offensive standout of the game for Towson, shooting 7-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Delaware came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks this past Saturday, falling 69-62. Guard Ryan Allen had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Towson's win lifted them to 23-7 while Delaware's defeat dropped them down to 19-11. We'll see if Towson can repeat their recent success or if the Fightin' Blue Hens bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.20

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Towson have won nine out of their last 11 games against Delaware.

Jan 24, 2022 - Towson 69 vs. Delaware 62

Feb 06, 2020 - Delaware 84 vs. Towson 78

Jan 11, 2020 - Towson 84 vs. Delaware 68

Feb 14, 2019 - Delaware 78 vs. Towson 71

Jan 19, 2019 - Towson 64 vs. Delaware 63

Feb 15, 2018 - Towson 67 vs. Delaware 65

Feb 01, 2018 - Towson 75 vs. Delaware 71

Jan 21, 2017 - Towson 75 vs. Delaware 58

Jan 12, 2017 - Towson 83 vs. Delaware 56

Jan 30, 2016 - Towson 101 vs. Delaware 97

Jan 14, 2016 - Towson 79 vs. Delaware 77

Injury Report for Towson

Injury Report for Delaware

Aleks Novakovich: Game-Time Decision (Lower Body)

Logan Curtis: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Johnny McCoy: Out for the Season (Knee)

No Injury Information