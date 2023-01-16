Who's Playing
Hofstra @ Towson
Current Records: Hofstra 12-7; Towson 11-7
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride lost both of their matches to the Towson Tigers last season on scores of 66-78 and 68-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Hofstra and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET on Monday at SECU Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Everything went the Pride's way against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday as they made off with an 86-62 victory. Hofstra's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Aaron Estrada led the charge as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Towson was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Monmouth Hawks with a sharp 68-48 win. Towson's guard Ryan Conway looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 17 points.
Their wins bumped the Pride to 12-7 and the Tigers to 11-7. With both Hofstra and Towson swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Hofstra have won nine out of their last 14 games against Towson.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Towson 78 vs. Hofstra 68
- Jan 11, 2022 - Towson 78 vs. Hofstra 66
- Jan 24, 2021 - Hofstra 74 vs. Towson 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Hofstra 71 vs. Towson 58
- Feb 27, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Hofstra 65
- Dec 30, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Towson 67
- Feb 21, 2019 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 26, 2019 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 24, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Towson 86
- Jan 11, 2018 - Hofstra 76 vs. Towson 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Hofstra 65
- Jan 19, 2017 - Towson 86 vs. Hofstra 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Hofstra 84 vs. Towson 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - Hofstra 90 vs. Towson 58