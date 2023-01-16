Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Towson

Current Records: Hofstra 12-7; Towson 11-7

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride lost both of their matches to the Towson Tigers last season on scores of 66-78 and 68-78, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Hofstra and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET on Monday at SECU Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything went the Pride's way against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday as they made off with an 86-62 victory. Hofstra's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Aaron Estrada led the charge as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Monmouth Hawks with a sharp 68-48 win. Towson's guard Ryan Conway looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 17 points.

Their wins bumped the Pride to 12-7 and the Tigers to 11-7. With both Hofstra and Towson swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 12 p.m. ET

Monday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Hofstra have won nine out of their last 14 games against Towson.