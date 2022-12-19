Who's Playing

South Dakota @ UMKC

Current Records: South Dakota 5-7; UMKC 4-9

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos and the South Dakota Coyotes are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Kangaroos and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Swinney Recreation Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UMKC winning the first 72-63 at home and the Coyotes taking the second 74-61.

UMKC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 70-64 to the Green Bay Phoenix.

Meanwhile, South Dakota was just a bucket short of a victory last Wednesday and fell 87-86 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UMKC is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Kangaroos at 4-9 and the Coyotes at 5-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: UMKC is stumbling into the contest with the second most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kangaroos are a slight 1-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UMKC and South Dakota both have five wins in their last ten games.