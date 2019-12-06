Watch Utah State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 25 Utah State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)

Current Records: Utah State 8-1; Fresno State 2-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #25 Utah State Aggies are heading back home. They will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies should still be riding high after a victory, while Fresno State will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Aggies took down the San Jose State Spartans 71-59. The Aggies can attribute much of their success to F Justin Bean, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, Fresno State needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-80. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: G Noah Blackwell (18), G Mustafa Lawrence (16), F Nate Grimes (12), and F Orlando Robinson (12).

The Aggies took their contest against the Bulldogs when the two teams last met in March by a conclusive 85-60 score. Utah State's win shoved Fresno State out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State have won five out of their last eight games against Fresno State.