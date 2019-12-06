Watch Utah State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Utah State vs. Fresno State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Utah State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)
Current Records: Utah State 8-1; Fresno State 2-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #25 Utah State Aggies are heading back home. They will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies should still be riding high after a victory, while Fresno State will be looking to right the ship.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Aggies took down the San Jose State Spartans 71-59. The Aggies can attribute much of their success to F Justin Bean, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards.
Meanwhile, Fresno State needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-80. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: G Noah Blackwell (18), G Mustafa Lawrence (16), F Nate Grimes (12), and F Orlando Robinson (12).
The Aggies took their contest against the Bulldogs when the two teams last met in March by a conclusive 85-60 score. Utah State's win shoved Fresno State out of the playoffs, so expect the team to have a target on their back in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
- TV: ATTSN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah State have won five out of their last eight games against Fresno State.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Utah State 85 vs. Fresno State 60
- Feb 05, 2019 - Utah State 82 vs. Fresno State 81
- Jan 09, 2019 - Fresno State 78 vs. Utah State 77
- Jan 27, 2018 - Utah State 65 vs. Fresno State 62
- Jan 03, 2018 - Utah State 81 vs. Fresno State 79
- Jan 28, 2017 - Utah State 78 vs. Fresno State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Fresno State 86 vs. Utah State 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Fresno State 75 vs. Utah State 68
