Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Utah State

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 8-3; Utah State 7-0

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will take on the Loyola Marymount Lions on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Utah State didn't have too much trouble with the San Francisco Dons on Sunday as they won 82-64. The Aggies got double-digit scores from five players: forward Dan Akin (19), guard Max Shulga (16), forward Taylor Funk (13), guard Sean Bairstow (12), and guard Steven Ashworth (11).

Meanwhile, Loyola Marymount narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Grand Canyon Antelopes 69-65. It was another big night for Loyola Marymount's guard Cam Shelton, who had 26 points.

Their wins bumped Utah State to 7-0 and Loyola Marymount to 8-3. In Utah State's victory, Max Shulga had 16 points along with six boards and Dan Akin had 19 points. We'll see if the Lions have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.