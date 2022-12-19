Who's Playing

Weber State @ Utah State

Current Records: Weber State 4-7; Utah State 9-0

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah State Aggies and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2017. Weber State's road trip will continue as they head to Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 9 p.m. ET Monday to face off against Utah State. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

After constant struggles on the road, the Wildcats have finally found some success away from home. Everything went their way against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Friday as they made off with a 74-45 victory.

Meanwhile, Utah State took their game at home this past Thursday with ease, bagging a 106-68 win over the Westminster (UT) Griffins.

Weber State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Weber State up to 4-7 and the Aggies to 9-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Utah State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 50.80% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.58

Odds

The Aggies are a big 16-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won four out of their last six games against Weber State.