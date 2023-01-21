Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Utah Tech

Current Records: New Mexico St. 7-12; Utah Tech 9-10

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies are 4-0 against the Utah Tech Trailblazers since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. New Mexico St. and Utah Tech will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Burns Arena. The Aggies won both of their matches against the Trailblazers last season (77-69 and 75-64) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

New Mexico St. took a serious blow against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Thursday, falling 111-76.

Meanwhile, Utah Tech was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 89-85 to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

New Mexico St. is now 7-12 while Utah Tech sits at 9-10. New Mexico St. is 5-6 after losses this year, Utah Tech 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah

Burns Arena -- St. George, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trailblazers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trailblazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico St. have won all of the games they've played against Utah Tech in the last four years.