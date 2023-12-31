Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Washington 8-4, Utah 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Utah Utes will stay at home for another game and welcome the Washington Huskies at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

Utah has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Cougars with a sharp 80-58 victory on Friday. The score was close at the half, but Utah pulled away in the second half with 49 points.

Utah got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keba Keita out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Branden Carlson was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Washington unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buffaloes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Washington has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds.

The Utes' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.6 points per game. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as Utah and Washington are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Utah took their victory against Washington in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 86-61. Does Utah have another victory up their sleeve, or will Washington turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Washington has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah.