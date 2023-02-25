Who's Playing
USC @ Utah
Current Records: USC 20-8; Utah 17-12
What to Know
The USC Trojans and the Utah Utes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday USC proved too difficult a challenge. USC had enough points to win and then some against Colorado, taking their game 84-65. Five players on USC scored in the double digits: guard Boogie Ellis (21), guard Reese Dixon-Waters (15), guard Kobe Johnson (15), guard Drew Peterson (11), and guard Tre White (10).
Meanwhile, the Utes came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday, falling 78-71. Guard Lazar Stefanovic had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Trojans are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
USC is now 20-8 while Utah sits at 17-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 10th in college basketball. Utah is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.40
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
USC have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah.
- Jan 14, 2023 - USC 71 vs. Utah 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - USC 79 vs. Utah 67
- Dec 01, 2021 - USC 93 vs. Utah 73
- Mar 11, 2021 - USC 91 vs. Utah 85
- Feb 27, 2021 - Utah 71 vs. USC 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - USC 64 vs. Utah 46
- Feb 23, 2020 - Utah 79 vs. USC 65
- Jan 30, 2020 - USC 56 vs. Utah 52
- Mar 07, 2019 - Utah 83 vs. USC 74
- Feb 06, 2019 - Utah 77 vs. USC 70
- Feb 24, 2018 - USC 74 vs. Utah 58
- Jan 14, 2018 - USC 84 vs. Utah 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Utah 86 vs. USC 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Utah 80 vs. USC 72
- Feb 21, 2016 - Utah 80 vs. USC 69