Who's Playing

USC @ Utah

Current Records: USC 20-8; Utah 17-12

What to Know

The USC Trojans and the Utah Utes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday USC proved too difficult a challenge. USC had enough points to win and then some against Colorado, taking their game 84-65. Five players on USC scored in the double digits: guard Boogie Ellis (21), guard Reese Dixon-Waters (15), guard Kobe Johnson (15), guard Drew Peterson (11), and guard Tre White (10).

Meanwhile, the Utes came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday, falling 78-71. Guard Lazar Stefanovic had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Trojans are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

USC is now 20-8 while Utah sits at 17-12. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: USC have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 10th in college basketball. Utah is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.40

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won eight out of their last 15 games against Utah.