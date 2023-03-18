Who's Playing

Michigan @ Vanderbilt

Regular Season Records: Michigan 18-15; Vanderbilt 21-14

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to clash at noon ET March 18 at Memorial Gym in the second round of the NIT.

Michigan beat the Toledo Rockets 90-80 on Tuesday. The Wolverines relied on the efforts of guard Kobe Bufkin, who had 23 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds, and center Hunter Dickinson, who had 19 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They picked up a 71-62 win over the Yale Bulldogs. Among those leading the charge for the Commodores was guard Tyrin Lawrence, who had 25 points in addition to seven boards.

Michigan is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Central Michigan Chippewas Dec. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 63-61. In other words, don't count Vanderbilt out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.42

Odds

The Commodores are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.