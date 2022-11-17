Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech

Current Records: Old Dominion 2-1; Virginia Tech 3-0

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Old Dominion didn't have too much trouble with the Virginia Wesleyan Blue Marlins at home on Monday as they won 72-58.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech had enough points to win and then some against the William & Mary Tribe on Sunday, taking their matchup 94-77. Guard Sean Pedulla and guard Hunter Cattoor were among the main playmakers for the Hokies as the former had 22 points and the latter shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points.

Old Dominion is now 2-1 while Virginia Tech sits at 3-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: Old Dominion is stumbling into the contest with the 349th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Monarchs, Virginia Tech ranks fourth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 7.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.