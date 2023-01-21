Who's Playing

Virginia @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Virginia 14-3; Wake Forest 14-5

What to Know

The #10 Virginia Cavaliers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Virginia will be seeking to avenge the 63-55 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 15 of last year.

The Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Cavaliers proved too difficult a challenge. Virginia came out on top against the Hokies by a score of 78-68. Five players on Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Kihei Clark (20), guard Armaan Franklin (15), forward Jayden Gardner (12), guard Reece Beekman (11), and forward Ben Vander Plas (10).

Meanwhile, Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid victory over the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday, winning 87-77. It was another big night for Wake Forest's guard Tyree Appleby, who had 24 points and seven assists in addition to five steals. This makes it three games in a row in which Appleby has had at least three steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Virginia to 14-3 and the Demon Deacons to 14-5. On Wednesday Virginia relied heavily on Kihei Clark, who had 20 points and five assists. It will be up to Wake Forest's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Virginia have won six out of their last seven games against Wake Forest.