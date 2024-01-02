Who's Playing

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Iowa 8-5, Wisconsin 9-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wisconsin and Iowa are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Wisconsin was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the Cougars 80-53 at home. The win made it back-to-back wins for Wisconsin.

AJ Storr was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Steven Crowl was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa waltzed into their contest Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 103-74 win over the Huskies. 103 seems to be a good number for Iowa as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Ben Krikke, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Owen Freeman, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds and four steals.

The Badgers' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.8 points per game. As for the Hawkeyes, their win bumped their record up to 8-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wisconsin haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wisconsin beat Iowa 64-52 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Wisconsin repeat their success, or does Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wisconsin and Iowa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.