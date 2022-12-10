Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Wyoming

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 6-2; Wyoming 4-5

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at home. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Wyoming had enough points to win and then some against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Tuesday, taking their contest 91-76.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech strolled past the Southern Jaguars with points to spare last Friday, taking the game 74-59.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Wyoming up to 4-5 and Louisiana Tech to 6-2. Wyoming is 1-2 after wins this season, the Bulldogs 4-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.