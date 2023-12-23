Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between West Virginia and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Toledo 45-33.

If West Virginia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-7 in no time. On the other hand, Toledo will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Toledo 6-5, West Virginia 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Toledo has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 22.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Toledo found out the hard way on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Rockets lost to the Catamounts, and the Rockets lost bad. The score wound up at 86-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Toledo has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Toledo were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers lost 66-65 to the Highlanders on a last-minute jump shot From DaQuan Smith. West Virginia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, West Virginia had strong showings from RaeQuan Battle, who scored 29 points along with six rebounds, and Noah Farrakhan, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rockets' loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Mountaineers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Toledo just can't miss this season, having made 46.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 40.3% of their shots per game this season. Given Toledo's sizeable advantage in that area, West Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Toledo is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

West Virginia is a 4.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

