Who's Playing

Denver @ Western Illinois

Current Records: Denver 10-7; Western Illinois 8-7

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with WIU winning the first 84-80 on the road and Denver taking the second 83-77.

The Leathernecks were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, falling 81-71.

The losses put WIU at 8-7 and Denver at 10-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pioneers' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 50.20% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Western Illinois.