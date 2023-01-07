Who's Playing
Denver @ Western Illinois
Current Records: Denver 10-7; Western Illinois 8-7
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with WIU winning the first 84-80 on the road and Denver taking the second 83-77.
The Leathernecks were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 78-74 to the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks.
Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Thursday, falling 81-71.
The losses put WIU at 8-7 and Denver at 10-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pioneers' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 50.20% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 14 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Denver 83 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Dec 20, 2021 - Western Illinois 84 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 13, 2021 - Western Illinois 82 vs. Denver 75
- Feb 12, 2021 - Western Illinois 75 vs. Denver 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - Denver 69 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Illinois 86 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 28, 2019 - Denver 74 vs. Western Illinois 46
- Dec 30, 2018 - Western Illinois 78 vs. Denver 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Denver 89 vs. Western Illinois 52
- Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 70 vs. Western Illinois 58
- Feb 14, 2017 - Denver 78 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Jan 11, 2017 - Denver 84 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 11, 2016 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Denver 60
- Jan 14, 2016 - Denver 76 vs. Western Illinois 69