An American Conference matchup has the No. 23 Florida Atlantic Owls (13-4) hosting the Wichita State Shockers (8-8) on Thursday evening. The Owls have won three of their past four outings. On Sunday, FAU defeated UAB 86-73. Meanwhile, Wichita State has dropped five straight outings. On Jan. 14, Memphis outlasted the Shockers 112-86.

Tip-off from Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Owls are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Wichita State vs. FAU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.

It enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 season

Here are the latest betting trends and lines for FAU vs. Wichita State:

Wichita State vs. FAU spread: Owls -15.5

Wichita State vs. FAU over/under: 154 points

Wichita State vs. FAU money line: Owls -1419, Shockers +817

FAU: Florida Atlantic has hit the team total Over in 11 of their last 18 games at home

WICH: Wichita State has hit the game total Over in 23 of their last 30 games

Why FAU can cover

The Owls have an impressive collection of scorers on the floor. Junior Johnell Davis is a compact and strong guard with the ball handles to break down defenses. Davis (6'4) also plays bigger than his size. The Indiana native leads the team in scoring (17.4) with 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. In his last outing, Davis logged 30 points and eight boards.

Sophomore guard Nicholas Boyd missed seven games with a leg injury. Boyd has the ability to score from all three levels and runs at a good pace. The New York native averages 9.7 points and 1.6 assists per game. He's scored 19-plus points in two of his last three games. On Jan. 11 versus Tulane, Boyd finished with a season-high 21 points, four assists, and made six 3-pointers.

Why Wichita State can cover

Junior guard Colby Rogers is an athletic, two-way playmaker for the Shockers. Rogers owns a sweet perimeter jumper and has the instincts to jump into passing lanes consistently. He leads the team in scoring (16.1) with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Additionally, he leads the team in 3-point percentage (39.6%). Rogers finished with 20 points in his last outing and went 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Junior forward Kenny Pohto brings a nimble big man to the frontcourt. Pohto (6'10) uses his height to his advantage. The Sweden native has a soft touch with either hand and piles up rebounds. He's first on the team in rebounds (7.1) with 10.8 points per contest. Pohto's brought down double-digit rebounds in five games.

How to make FAU vs. Wichita State picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total

So who wins FAU vs. Wichita State, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.