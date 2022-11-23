Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 4-2; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 2-2

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will take on the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Tommies will be strutting in after a win while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Thomas (MN) strolled past the Merrimack Warriors with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 72-61.

Meanwhile, the game between the Panthers and the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday was not particularly close, with Wisconsin-Milwaukee falling 68-53.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Thomas (MN) is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

St. Thomas (MN) is now 4-2 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee sits at 2-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tommies are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.2 on average. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 35th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Tommies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.