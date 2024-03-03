Halftime Report

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: N. Kentucky 17-13, Wright State 17-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Wright State Raiders and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

Wright State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Mastodons but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Mastodons by a score of 79-77. Wright State's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 70-60 victory over the Colonials.

The Raiders' defeat dropped their record down to 17-13. As for the Norse, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-13 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Wright State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, the Norse will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid win over the Norse when the teams last played back in February, winning 85-78. Does Wright State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Norse turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wright State is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Kentucky.