Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Wright State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 45-38 lead against N. Kentucky.
If Wright State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-13 in no time. On the other hand, N. Kentucky will have to make due with a 17-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Wright State Raiders
Current Records: N. Kentucky 17-13, Wright State 17-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Wright State Raiders and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Wright State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.
Wright State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Mastodons but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Mastodons by a score of 79-77. Wright State's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, N. Kentucky had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 70-60 victory over the Colonials.
The Raiders' defeat dropped their record down to 17-13. As for the Norse, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-13 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Wright State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, the Norse will need to find a way to close that gap.
Wright State was able to grind out a solid win over the Norse when the teams last played back in February, winning 85-78. Does Wright State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Norse turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Wright State is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 158.5 points.
Series History
Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Kentucky.
- Feb 04, 2024 - Wright State 85 vs. N. Kentucky 78
- Feb 10, 2023 - Wright State 83 vs. N. Kentucky 65
- Dec 29, 2022 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Wright State 64
- Mar 08, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. N. Kentucky 71
- Feb 13, 2022 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Wright State 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Wright State 63
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wright State 77 vs. N. Kentucky 71
- Feb 19, 2021 - N. Kentucky 81 vs. Wright State 75
- Feb 28, 2020 - Wright State 64 vs. N. Kentucky 62
- Jan 24, 2020 - Wright State 95 vs. N. Kentucky 63