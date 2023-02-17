Who's Playing

Air Force @ Wyoming

Current Records: Air Force 13-14; Wyoming 8-17

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Wyoming Cowboys are heading back home. The Cowboys and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a victory, while Air Force will be looking to get back in the win column.

After constant struggles on the road, Wyoming has finally found some success away from home. They took down the New Mexico Lobos 70-56 on Tuesday. Wyoming got double-digit scores from four players: guard Hunter Maldonado (20), guard Brendan Wenzel (13), forward Hunter Thompson (12), and guard Xavier DuSell (11).

Meanwhile, Air Force ended up a good deal behind the Utah State Aggies when they played on Tuesday, losing 80-65. Forward Beau Becker wasn't much of a difference maker for the Falcons; Becker played for 34 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-15 shooting.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Air Force's loss took them down to 13-14 while Wyoming's win pulled them up to 8-17. In their victory, Wyoming relied heavily on Hunter Maldonado, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards in addition to five assists. Air Force will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wyoming have won eight out of their last 15 games against Air Force.