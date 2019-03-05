Zion Williamson injury update: Duke star freshman will not play in Tuesday night's home finale vs. Wake Forest
The most famous player in college basketball has now been out nearly five full games
Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson will miss yet another game, as the school announced Tuesday afternoon that he won't play in the Blue Devils' final home game of the season. No. 4 Duke hosts Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Williamson, who was initially diagnosed with a "day-to-day" Grade 1 right knee sprain, will be missing his fourth full game and in effect his fifth overall. He infamously went down less than a minute into Duke's home loss vs. North Carolina on Feb. 20. With Williamson almost certainly headed to the NBA this year, that injury will be the last time Williamson played in Cameron Indoor Stadium in an official game.
On Monday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said on a teleconference with the media that Williamson was in "phase four" of a four-phrase recovery process. Until recently, he had not been doing contact drills in practice. Williamson is still the frontrunner for Freshman of the Year, though his campaign for National Player of the Year has taken a little hit given his lack of playing availability across the previous two weeks.
Williamson (21.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.2 spg) could see his knee injury and the return come full circle: Duke (25-4, 13-3 ACC) closes out its regular season, as always, with a rematch against rival North Carolina (24-5, 14-2). The teams will tip in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Player of the week: DePaul's Max Strus
You put up the most points at your school in more than 30 years -- and crack 1,000 career points...
-
Bubble Watch: Big games Tuesday
Tracking the bubble teams in action Tuesday night
-
Frosh of the week: UNC's Coby White
The penultimate publishing of the Frosh Watch also features a new name in our top 10, someone...
-
Ex-Adidas exec gets 9 months in prison
The first of three trials that deals with corruption in college basketball has wrapped
-
Top 25 And 1: Crunch time for No. 12 KU
The Jayhawks face Oklahoma on Tuesday knowing they are unlikely to win a 15th straight league...
-
Bracketology: Texas falls out
The 24-6 Paladins are in the latest bracket after the Longhorns' loss to the Red Raiders