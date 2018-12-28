Drive Chart
TEXAS
UGA

Sugar Bowl: Georgia focused on Texas, not CFP snub

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 28, 2018

Texas has used a breakthrough, return-to-prominence campaign this fall to garner an invitation to a New Year's Six bowl game -- a dustup against Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia on Tuesday in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

And while the No. 15 Longhorns have enjoyed their share of success this season, their final grade -- like a report card for the program's resurgence -- will be determined, fairly or not, by their play on the big stage against the No. 5 Bulldogs.

Texas (9-4) is focused on getting a 10th win with a victory over Georgia, a team that's likely good enough to have been included in the College Football Playoff.

Finishing 10-4 sounds a lot better to the Longhorns than ending the season at 9-5 and with back-to-back losses.

To get to that 10th win, Texas will continue to focus on its game-to-game mantra and try to put the hoopla that comes with playing in a bowl game as big as the one in New Orleans on the back burner.

"We do want them to enjoy the time in New Orleans -- our team has earned this," Texas coach Tom Herman said Thursday. "This is a tremendous bowl game and a tremendous city. But we also know that we've come here with a job to do, too, and that's to win the Sugar Bowl championship. When it's time to work, we're going to be dialed in, focused in, and ready to work."

The Longhorns head to New Orleans after a 39-27 loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 1. Texas will be playing in its 55th bowl game and will make its fourth appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

This season, Texas has played in nine one-possession games, going 6-3 in those contests. Prior to the loss in the Big 12 title game, the Longhorns' three regular-season losses came by a combined nine points. Texas has defeated four ranked teams in 2018, tied for second-most in the country.

"We're winning games on toughness," Herman said. "We're winning games on attitude, physicality. We're winning games this season certainly because we genuinely love the guy next to each other. And we don't want to let them down. And that motivates us much more powerfully than if you were by self-centered motivations."

Even though Texas played the CFP-bound Sooners twice this season, Georgia might be the Longhorn' biggest test. The Bulldogs are 11-2 overall and lost to top-ranked Alabama, 35-28, in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.

"That's past us -- the guys have put it behind us," Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm said of the loss to Alabama. "I've put it behind me. We're here now. You can't change anything that's happened in the past. We're excited and ready to play."

Georgia's only other loss this season came in the state of Louisiana on the road at LSU, 36-16, in mid-October. Georgia also has four wins over ranked opponents this season.

Last year, in coach Kirby Smart's second season at Georgia, the Bulldogs were defeated by Alabama in overtime in the National Championship Game.

Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker, the Jim Thorpe Award winner, is skipping the Sugar Bowl to focus on the 2019 NFL Draft.

"We know the hurdle that's in front of us in Texas, a team that has got a great tradition, really good football team," Smart said. "Texas plays in a really good conference, and we have a standard that we play to regardless of who we play. We know we're playing a really good opponent, and our players are excited for that opportunity. This is one of the best bowls in the country."

The Longhorns are 3-1 against the Bulldogs all-time, with Texas posting wins in the 1949 Orange Bowl and in both games of a home-and-home series played in Athens, Ga., and Austin, Texas, respectively, in 1957 and 1958.

Perhaps most memorably, Georgia defeated Texas in the most recent matchup, a 10-9 victory in the 1984 Cotton Bowl, a loss that cost the Longhorns (who were undefeated heading into the game) a national championship.

TEXAS
2 Pass
31 Rush
59 YDS
2:14 POS
+2 YD
4TH & 1 UGA 13
0:18
11-S.Ehlinger to UGA 11 for 2 yards (6-N.Patrick).
+3 YD
3RD & 4 UGA 16
0:40
11-S.Ehlinger to UGA 13 for 3 yards (52-T.Clark6-N.Patrick).
+2 YD
2ND & 6 UGA 18
1:08
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to UGA 16 for 2 yards (1-B.Cox6-N.Patrick).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 UGA 22
1:23
5-T.Watson to UGA 18 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
+35 YD
1ST & 10 TEXAS 43
1:42
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to UGA 22 for 35 yards (27-E.Stokes).
+13 YD
2ND & 10 TEXAS 30
2:26
5-T.Watson pushed ob at TEX 43 for 13 yards (27-E.Stokes).
No Gain
1ST & 10 TEXAS 30
2:32
11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 30 for no gain (95-D.Wyatt).
UGA
0 Pass
3 Rush
8 YDS
0:48 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 UGA 19
3:12
90-J.Camarda punts 51 yards from UGA 19 to TEX 30 fair catch by 84-L.Humphrey.
+5 YD
3RD & 7 UGA 14
3:47
11-J.Fromm scrambles to UGA 19 for 5 yards (23-J.McCulloch).
+3 YD
2ND & 10 UGA 11
3:53
7-D.Swift to UGA 14 for 3 yards (11-P.Locke).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:27
17-C.Dicker 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
52
yds
03:36
pos
20
7
Point After TD 9:03
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 9:09
11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
05:44
pos
17
6
Point After TD 14:53
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 15:00
11-S.Ehlinger runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
12
yds
00:26
pos
16
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
17-C.Dicker 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
6
yds
00:49
pos
10
0
Point After TD 10:35
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:39
11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:21
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 13
Rushing 8 6
Passing 8 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-13 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 290 165
Total Plays 55 50
Avg Gain 5.3 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 140 76
Rush Attempts 32 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 2.6
Net Yards Passing 150 89
Comp. - Att. 17-23 11-21
Yards Per Pass 6.5 4.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 1-9
Penalties - Yards 2-10 1-17
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-39.8 4-33.5
Return Yards 22 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-0
Int. - Returns 1-22 0-0
Kicking 4/4 1/1
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Texas 9-4 10100-20
5 Georgia 11-2 070-7
UGA -13, O/U 59.5
Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA
 150 PASS YDS 89
140 RUSH YDS 76
290 TOTAL YDS 165
Texas
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 144 0 0 127.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.8% 3267 25 5 147.4
S. Ehlinger 16/22 144 0 0
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 18 1 0 195.3
L. Humphrey 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 72 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
180 767 3
T. Watson 13 72 0 20
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 469 15
S. Ehlinger 13 51 2 17
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 700 3
K. Ingram 6 17 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
84 1154 9
L. Humphrey 5 45 0 19
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 982 7
C. Johnson 2 37 0 35
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 170 2
K. Ingram 3 24 0 16
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 546 4
De. Duvernay 2 22 0 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 143 3
T. Watson 2 6 0 4
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 115 0
J. Heard 1 5 0 5
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 281 2
A. Beck 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Ossai 5-1 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 4-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
K. Boyd 3-1 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
P. Locke III 3-0 0.0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
B. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Nelson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 2-0 0.0 0
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Wheeler 2-0 1.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Graham 2-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 1-0 0.0 0
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coburn 1-0 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Omenihu 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McCulloch 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Dicker 2/2 37 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 40.1 3
R. Bujcevski 4 39.8 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 98 1 1 97.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 2635 28 6 170.2
J. Fromm 11/21 98 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 1018 7
E. Holyfield 12 62 0 11
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 295 3
B. Herrien 4 17 0 8
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
163 1049 10
D. Swift 8 12 0 10
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 -23 0
J. Fromm 4 -1 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 570 9
R. Ridley 5 61 0 24
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 42 1
B. Herrien 2 20 1 17
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 351 3
T. Godwin 1 11 0 11
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 126 0
C. Woerner 1 5 0 5
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
E. Holyfield 1 4 0 4
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 387 5
J. Holloman 0 0 0 0
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 427 3
I. Nauta 0 0 0 0
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 529 6
M. Hardman 0 0 0 0
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 264 2
D. Swift 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
J. Reed 6-0 0.0 0
B. Cox 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Cox 4-0 0.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Ledbetter 4-0 0.0 0
N. Patrick 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Patrick 4-2 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. LeCounte 4-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 3-0 0.0 0
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Robertson 3-0 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Stokes 3-1 0.0 0
J. Rochester 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rochester 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
D. Wyatt 2-1 0.5 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
T. Crowder 2-1 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-1 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Herring 1-1 0.5 0
A. Ojulari 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Ojulari 1-1 0.0 0
A. Anderson 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. McGhee 0-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Hardman 0-1 0.0 0
K. Wyatt 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Wyatt 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
19/23 63/63
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 42.3 2
J. Camarda 4 33.5 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Godwin 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 4:21 11 65 TD
7:39 UGA 27 0:49 3 6 FG
4:06 TEXAS 50 2:50 7 7 Punt
1:00 UGA 12 0:26 3 12 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 UGA 35 3:36 11 52 FG
1:07 TEXAS 9 0:53 3 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 TEXAS 33 0:00 1 0
13:03 TEXAS 39 1:00 3 8 Punt
7:53 TEXAS 6 3:43 12 4 Punt
2:32 TEXAS 30 2:14 7 59
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:35 TEXAS 35 2:52 8 -8 Downs
6:09 TEXAS 35 1:22 4 4 Punt
1:16 UGA 10 0:11 2 2 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TEXAS 35 5:44 13 65 TD
4:41 TEXAS 35 3:29 12 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 50 1:11 5 -11 INT
11:18 UGA 15 3:22 8 38 Punt
4:00 UGA 11 0:48 3 8 Punt
NCAA FB Scores