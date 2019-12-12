2019-20 College Football Playoff odds, picks, predictions: Top-rated computer model fading Clemson

The LSU Tigers are the hottest team in the country, having knocked off five top-10 teams en route to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 seed in the 2019 College Football Playoff bracket. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow is the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,715 yards and an FBS-best 48 touchdowns. LSU gets fourth-seeded Oklahoma in the 2019 Peach Bowl, with the winner facing No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

LSU is the 7-5 favorite to win it all in the latest College Football Playoff odds. Clemson isn't far behind at 2-1, with Ohio State at 3-1 and Oklahoma at 16-1.



Clemson faces a very tough Ohio State squad in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

While coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers have won every game but one this season by multiple touchdowns and smacked Virginia, 62-17, in the ACC title game, Clemson faces a very tough Ohio State squad in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence followed up a head-turning freshman season with one just as good as a sophomore, throwing for 3,172 yards and 34 touchdowns against eight interceptions. That gives Lawrence 6,452 yards and 64 TDs in just two seasons for an offense that has piled up 45.4 points per game during its 28-game winning streak.

Ohio State provides a tough challenge, though, as running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 1,829 yards (third in FBS) on 283 carries and 20 touchdowns (fifth). The Tigers enter the College Football Playoff with a 33.3 percent implied probability to win it all.

