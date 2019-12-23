2019 Gasparilla Bowl odds, line, spread: UCF vs. Marshall picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 roll

The UCF Knights aim to continue their dominance against the Marshall Thundering Herd with the schools meet in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl on Monday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. UCF (9-3) has won eight straight matchups with Marshall after losing the first three and is 7-2 against the spread in the last nine contests in the series. The Knights posted their 34th victory in 38 games on Nov. 29, when they trounced South Florida, 34-7. Marshall (8-4) is riding a seven-game bowl winning streak after posting a 38-20 victory over the Bulls in this event last year. The Thundering Herd, who are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 as underdogs, are 12-3 all-time in bowl games.

The Knights are 15.5-point favorites, down two from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 60 in the latest Central Florida vs. Marshall odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any UCF vs. Marshall picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has analyzed UCF vs. Marshall from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can go to SportsLine to see that pick. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for UCF vs. Marshall:

UCF vs. Marshall spread: Knights -15.5

UCF vs. Marshall over-under: 60 points

UCF vs. Marshall money line: Knights -691, Thundering Herd +482

UCF: RB Adrian Killins Jr. is averaging 7.2 yards per carry

MAR: RB Brenden Knox has exactly half of the team's 488 rushing attempts

The model knows the Knights have registered 40 victories over the last four seasons, the highest four-year total in school history. With a win over Marshall, they will have their first stretch of three consecutive seasons with double-digits in wins. UCF has recorded both a rushing and passing touchdown in 38 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 3,393 yards this season, a school record for a freshman and the fifth-most on the Knights' all-time single-season list. Gabriel has thrown 27 touchdowns, the fourth-most in a campaign by a Knight, while his 15.28 yards per completion rank fifth in the country. He has made at least one scoring toss in each of his first 12 games, the longest such streak in school history.

Despite their strong ground attack, the Knights are not guaranteed to cover the UCF vs. Marshall spread in Monday's Gasparilla Bowl 2019.

The Thundering Herd have posted 71 wins against FBS teams under Doc Holliday, eclipsing the mark for most by a coach set from 1996-2004 by Bob Pruett. Holliday secured the record behind a strong performance against FIU by Knox, who posted his sixth 100-yard performance of the year with 146. The redshirt sophomore has been a major threat during his career thus far, with an average of 109.5 yards per game over 17 contests.

So who wins Marshall vs. UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Marshall vs. UCF spread to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.