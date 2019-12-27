2019 Holiday Bowl odds, line, spread: USC vs. Iowa picks, best predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated USC vs. Iowa 10,000 times.
The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes look to put the clamps on yet another opponent when they take on the No. 22 USC Trojans in the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Friday. The Hawkeyes (9-3) placed third in the Big Ten West Division at 6-3, one game behind co-champions Wisconsin and Minnesota, while the Trojans (8-4) placed second in the Pac-12 South at 7-2, one game behind Utah. The game, which takes place at SDCCU Stadium, will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and Iowa is outscoring its opponents 286-158, an average of 23.8 to 13.2.
The Hawkeyes are two-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Iowa odds after the line moved as high as 2.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Iowa vs. USC picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Iowa. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Iowa vs. USC:
- USC vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -2
- USC vs. Iowa over-under: 52.5 points
- USC vs. Iowa money line: Trojans +106, Hawkeyes -128
- USC: Covered the spread in final three games of the season
- IOWA: 5-3-1 against the spread when favored
The model knows the Hawkeyes rely on defense and have held eight of their 12 opponents to their season-low point total. The 13.2 points allowed per game is the third-lowest since allowing 11.1 in 1959. Iowa also held opponents to 13 points per game in 2008. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight non-conference games.
Defensively, senior linebacker Kristian Welch leads the Hawkeyes with 80 tackles, three sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. Also making a big impact is junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who has been a menace to opposing offenses with nine sacks for 54 yards lost. He also has 45 tackles, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.
But just because the Hawkeyes have made life miserable for the opposition all season does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Iowa spread in the Holiday Bowl 2019.
That's because the Trojans have also been red-hot, reeling off three consecutive wins and five of six. USC, which is 2-3 against ranked opponents, suffered its last loss on Nov. 2 against No. 7 Oregon. Of the Trojans' four losses, three were to ranked teams (No. 17 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame, Oregon) as well as an overtime loss to BYU.
Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was forced into the starting role due to an injury to sophomore starter JT Daniels in the season opener, has had a steady season, completing 260-of-362 passes for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has thrown for four TD passes in the last three games and four of five. Against UCLA in the regular-season finale, Slovis completed 37-of-47 passes for 515 yards. In his final three games, he passed for more than 1,300 yards.
So who wins Iowa vs. Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl 2019? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. USC spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.
