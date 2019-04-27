2019 NFL Draft by conference, team: SEC dominates, sets record with 64 players selected

The SEC has once again set a new standard when it comes to the NFL Draft, setting a new record with 64 player taken in the seven rounds of the 2019 edition of the draft. The league has carried an advantage among its Power Five peers through most of the College Football Playoff era, but this year's draft showed a big gap between the SEC and the rest of the leagues with two dozen more picks than any other conference.

Nine picks from the first round came from the SEC, but once the NFL Draft got into the later rounds the advantage continued to slant towards to the conference that has historically led the way in pro talent. By the time Saturday's selections were done, it was clear the SEC was going to lead the way for the 13th year in a row.

Not all the news was good. Virginia Tech had no one picked in the draft for the first time since 1993 and Nebraska had a streak broken that dates back to 1963. Both schools have players eligible for undrafted free agent contracts but still find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to breaking down the draft by players and coreference.

2019 NFL Draft by conference

SEC: 64

Big Ten: 40

Pac-12: 33

ACC: 28

Big 12: 26

AAC: 11

Mountain West: 10

MAC: 9

Independent: 8

FCS: 7

C-USA: 6

Division II: 5

MEAC: 2

SWAC: 2

Big Sky: 1

Ohio Valley: 1

Sun Belt: 1

This story will be updated with a complete list of schools and the amount of picks from each.