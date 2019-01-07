2019 NFL Draft: Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins declares, could be first quarterback taken

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder announced his intentions on via tweet on Monday.

They say that dreams come true

and when they do, that there's a beautiful thing... Scarlet & Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/ngHQfLq8C7 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 7, 2019

Haskins became a superstar in 2018 when he finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind quarterbacks Kyler Murrary of Oklahoma and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year set the conference single-season records in passing yards (4,831), total offense (4,939 yards), passing touchdowns (50) and total touchdowns (54), leading Ohio State to a 13-1 record, the Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl win in Urban Meyer's final season with the Buckeyes.

His decision doesn't come as a shock as NFL scouts have been drooling over Haskins all season thanks to his big arm and accuracy downfield. Haskins is the top-rated quarterback in the 2019 CBS Sports prospect rankings, and he's ranked No. 18 overall. Chris Trapasso recently slated Haskins to go No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft.

"Haskins showed about as much as a one-year starter could at the quarterback position," Trapasso wrote. "Haskins has accuracy to all levels, full-field reading, with the occasional drift in the pocket.

With Haskins gone, redshirt sophomore Tate Martell is the most likely candidate to step in and become the starting quarterback with coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes in 2019.