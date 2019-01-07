2019 NFL Draft: Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins declares, could be first quarterback taken
Haskins finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018
Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder announced his intentions on via tweet on Monday.
Haskins became a superstar in 2018 when he finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind quarterbacks Kyler Murrary of Oklahoma and Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year set the conference single-season records in passing yards (4,831), total offense (4,939 yards), passing touchdowns (50) and total touchdowns (54), leading Ohio State to a 13-1 record, the Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl win in Urban Meyer's final season with the Buckeyes.
His decision doesn't come as a shock as NFL scouts have been drooling over Haskins all season thanks to his big arm and accuracy downfield. Haskins is the top-rated quarterback in the 2019 CBS Sports prospect rankings, and he's ranked No. 18 overall. Chris Trapasso recently slated Haskins to go No. 7 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft.
"Haskins showed about as much as a one-year starter could at the quarterback position," Trapasso wrote. "Haskins has accuracy to all levels, full-field reading, with the occasional drift in the pocket.
With Haskins gone, redshirt sophomore Tate Martell is the most likely candidate to step in and become the starting quarterback with coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes in 2019.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clemson vs. Alabama odds, bets, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Alabama vs. Clemson game 10,000 ti...
-
Ohio State to hire Michigan's Mattison
Mattison is switching sidelines in one of college football's biggest rivalries
-
Alabama vs. Clemson top prop bets
Josh Nagel won all six of his prop bets in last season's title game and has five more for Monday...
-
Alabama vs. Clemson predictions, picks
Who will win the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship? Our experts weigh in
-
Alabama, Clemson are meeting as equals
The Crimson Tide have met their match in the Tigers, and we may have plenty more showdowns...
-
Young leads 2019 CFB HOF Class
Young and Ismail are joined by Patrick Willis, Troy Polamalu, Darren McFadden and more