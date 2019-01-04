2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders snag Quinnen Williams, three quarterbacks go in the top 11

In Monday's national title game between Alabama and Clemson, make sure you keep a close eye on Crimson Tide defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, among a few others.

He was a rotational player in 2017 but pieced together arguably the best season of any defensive linemen in college football in 2018 thanks to scary athleticism, overwhelming power, and efficient hand work well beyond his years.

While the Raiders picked two defensive tackles in 2018, it's still a position of need.

In this mock, the value of the quarterback spot pushes three signal-callers inside the top 11.

Watch Saturday's night game and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream all the CBS games on CBS All Access.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. The Cardinals don't need to overthink this. Bosa is the best pure outside pass-rusher in the draft, and after Chandler Jones, Arizona needs another serious sack artist. Bosa is very similar to his brother Joey in that he's a refined, bendy defensive end with a high-motor and plenty of power at the point of attack.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Allen did everything he needed to do during his senior season to be a top-5 pick. He added weight but was still a dynamic, consistent pass-rusher with 17 sacks. He flashed ability to cover tight ends down the field and was a powerful edge-setter. The only minor ding on Allen's game is his lack of pass-rushing moves, but he has tremendous speed and bend around the corner at 260 pounds. The 49ers need major help at his position.

3. New York Jets

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. In this scenario, Harry runs faster than 4.55 at the combine at a legit 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. He dominated the competition for three seasons at Arizona State and will give Sam Darnold a true No. 1 receiver on the outside to pair with Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa.

4. Oakland Raiders

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Look out, interior offensive linemen. The duo of Williams and Maurice Hurst is going to give centers and guards nightmares for a long time on the inside. Both are hand-work masters, play with elite acceleration off the snap, and have low centers of gravity.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Easy decision here. The Buccaneers' secondary has been a mess for a while. 2016 first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves is venturing toward bust status and will be returning from a season-ending shoulder injury in 2018. Even if he plays better in 2019, Tampa Bay needs a long, athletic corner to match up with bigger wideouts on the outside. Williams is exactly that type of defensive back.

6. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. I just can't envision Dave Gettleman and Co. replacing Eli Manning with a quarterback who started for only one full season at the collegiate level. Now, a four-year starter with a huge arm ... that seems more likely. Lock had mostly steady senior campaign and was tremendous down the stretch.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. Another old-school front office and coach here ... but Doug Marrone could push for a quarterback with his job potentially on the line in 2019. Haskins showed about as much as a one-year starter could at the quarterback position. Haskins has accuracy to all levels, full-field reading, with the occasional drift in the pocket.

8. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. Only the Raiders pressured the quarterback at a lower rate than the Lions in 2018, and Ziggy Ansah is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency. Detroit has a nice collection of interior defensive linemen -- Damon Harrison, Da'Shawn Hand -- but must get more talented on the outside. Ferrell is a big, highly athletic edge-rusher with All-Pro potential if he betters his hand work.

9. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Sean McDermott loves to go deep on his defensive line, and with Kyle Williams retiring, the Bills have a niche need up front. They have to find a one-gap penetrator from the play-making three-technique spot. Oliver was born to play that position in the NFL, with burst off the snap reminiscent of Aaron Donald.

10. Denver Broncos

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. In this scenario, John Elway dips into the free-agent market once again (or trade market) to try to get the most out of a defense that's still one of the better units in the AFC. So, the Broncos go best player available here, and he has a direct impact on the new quarterback. Williams puts on a blocking clinic every week.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. The Bengals have to look ahead at the quarterback spot. Jeff Driskel wasn't terrible in his long audition after Andy Dalton's injury, but he's not the long-term answer at the most vital position on the field. Jones isn't perfect ... he can make an assortment of bad decisions under pressure. He is lightning quick through his reads and works the underneath game well. In 2018, he flashed some outstanding deep-ball touch too.

12. Green Bay Packers

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Love this prospect-team pairing. Brown is essentially a younger, larger version of Randall Cobb, and the long-time Green Bay star is bound to depart in free agency. Brown is a highlight-reel waiting to happen after the catch and is a good contested-catch receiver at 6-1 and 230 pounds.

13. Miami Dolphins

Cody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma. There simply aren't enough high-caliber quarterback prospects in this class for all the teams that need one. And, yes, the Dolphins need one in 2019 and beyond. They'll either have to add one in free agency, via a trade, or wait for a prospect like Ryan Finley in Round 2 or Round 3. In Ford they'll get a dancing bear on the outside who can certainly be a mauling guard at the next level.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Gary is expected to erupt at the combine, and was probably playing out of position on the edge at Michigan. At 6-5 and 280-ish pounds, he has the explosiveness to routinely win on the inside and could play outside in a pinch for Dan Quinn's defense.

15. Washington Redskins

DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia. Yes, another team with a major quarterback need. But the secondary is a big problem too. Baker provides much better value here, as a long-tenured producer in the SEC with elite mirroring ability and ball skills. He had 18 pass breakups and five interceptions over the past two seasons at Georgia.

16. Carolina Panthers

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. The Panthers have to add to their pass rush, as the unit faded during the team's losing streak that essentially ended their season by December. Allen will instantly boost Carolina's run-stopping efforts too, and at 6-5 and 285 pounds, he has a nice array of pass-rushing moves.

17. Cleveland Browns

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Browns got quality returns from Desmond Harrison and Greg Robinson, but neither were good enough for the team to stay away from offensive line in Round 1. In this scenario, Harrison or Robinson can move to right tackle, and Little can be Cleveland's franchise left tackle. He checks all the boxes but needs to be a little less anxious in pass-protection and when blocking for the run. When he's balanced, he's a brick wall.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. Taylor is a gifted athlete on the right side at 6-5 and 320-plus pounds. He has the lateral agility to mirror inside moves and the power to stop bull-rushes in their tracks. Priority No. 1 for the Vikings will be to fortify the offensive line for Kirk Cousins.

19. Tennessee Titans

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. If the second-round selection of Harold Landry in 2018 was any indication, the Titans like speedy, bendy edge-rushers. And it's an area of need again in 2019 after Brian Orakpo's retirement. Polite is probably the purest outside pass-rusher in this class beyond Nick Bosa, but he's not strong enough to hold up against the run just yet.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Murphy is only a redshirt sophomore, but he's ready for the NFL. Even at under 6-0 and 180-190 pounds, Murphy plays with a high level of aggression and awareness, and he's incredibly twitchy. He's the type of impact player Pittsburgh needs in its secondary.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Eagles must find an heir apparent to Malcolm Jenkins this offseason, and Thompson can play with the veteran for a year or two before taking over as the quarterback of the defensive backfield. He's not a super-splashy player, and that's fine. He's rarely out of position and has the athleticism to range all over the field.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. If you watched NC State the past two seasons, you saw an assortment of Ryan Finley-to-Harmon connections basically every game. The 6-3 receiver has serious body control, strong hands, and the ability to make difficult catches with coverage around him. He'll be the perfect addition to the Colts receiver group and an ideal complement to the speedy T.Y. Hilton.

23. Seattle Seahawks

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Frank Clark needs a running mate in Seattle, and the Seahawks secondary will reap the rewards of a stronger pass-rush. Burns has to add a little weight to sustain the edge at the NFL level, but he's as fluid as they come at the position and has some pass-rushing moves. He can certainly bend the edge too.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. The Chargers could be on the verge of losing Tyrell Williams in free agency, and cutting Travis Benjamin would save around $5 million in cap space. If both of those developments occur, Los Angeles will want to add a speed element to its passing attack. With Metcalf, they'd get that ... at 6-4 and 225 pounds.

Watch the AFC Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens live right here on CBSSports.com.

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Devin White, LB, LSU. If White falls this far, the Raiders will not be able to pass on him. White is a superb athlete at 240 pounds, and he cleaned up his tackling issues in 2018. While not an amazing coverage linebacker at this point, he was not a liability in that area this season and has All-Pro potential because of his physical skills.

26. Baltimore Ravens

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. The Ravens brass gets a strong vote of confidence from its old employee David Shaw out in Palo Alto regarding Arcega-Whiteside, a Mike Evans Lite prospect who destroys defensive backs in jump-ball situations. He'll be the consummate chain-mover for Lamar Jackson for years to come.

27. Houston Texans

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St. Exquisite prospect-team pairing here. Deshaun Watson is pressured at an alarming rate every week, and Risner is the best pure right tackle in the class. He's a three-year starter at the position and knows how to deal with every type of pass-rusher on the outside. Risner is long, deceptively powerful, and a plus athlete.

28. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. The Raiders must address the edge-rusher spot after the Khalil Mack fiasco, and while Sweat isn't the prospect Mack was, he's a long, high-motor defender who can convert speed to power.

29. New England Patriots

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. The Patriots need more beef up front on defense, and Wilkins can be a multi-responsibility player for Bill Belichick. He can man the nose tackle spot and eat double teams or get up the field from the three technique position.

30. Los Angeles Rams

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. While Cajuste may not start immediately, he's the future replacement for the elder but awesome Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Cajuste protected the blindside of Will Grier outstandingly the past few seasons in Morgantown and has a nice blend of power and athleticism on the edge.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Many people will see this as Dontari Poe 2.0, and while that comparison isn't totally off base, Lawrence is much further ahead as a pass-rusher than Poe was when he entered the league out of Memphis in 2012. Kansas City must get sturdier up front on defense.

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. Easy pick here for Green Bay. The Packers' guard spot has been an issue ever since the elite duo of T.J. Lang and Josh Sitton was disbanded. Benzschawel is a massive guard with power, good athleticism, and recovery skills to lock down one of those spots for a while in front of Aaron Rodgers.